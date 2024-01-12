Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Foundation’ Actor Lee Pace

Lee Pace is known for his portrayal of Thranduil the Elvenking in ‘The Hobbit’ movie series, and he is now also starring as the galactic emperor Brother Day in Apple TV+’s ‘Foundation’.

Lee Grinner Pace was born on March 25, 1979 in Chickasha, Oklahoma, and he spent several years of his childhood in Saudi Arabia for his father’s work. Later on, his family moved to Houston, Texas where he attended Klein High School with fellow actor Matt Bomer.

Thereafter, he was accepted at Juilliard’s Drama Division in 1997, and eventually graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Pace landed a couple of roles in off-Broadway plays before making his 2011 Broadway debut in Larry Kramer’s classic gay play The Normal Heart.

Prior to that, he first gained recognition as an actor for playing the role of Calpernia Addams in the 2003 television film ‘Soldier’s Girl’. In the film, Pace portrayed the character of a transsexual who falls in love with a military guy.

Fast forward to the present, and the 44-year-old American actor has now starred in a number of films and television shows. In 2012, he was outed as gay by his ‘The Hobbit’ co-star Ian McKellen.

Moreover, Pace refused to label his sexuality during a 2018 interview with W Magazine, stating:

“I’ve dated men. I’ve dated women. I don’t know why anyone would care.”

Not to mention, the ‘Foundation’ actor is married to Thom Browne executive, Matthew Foley. And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Lee Pace, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his FINE AF pics, shall we?

