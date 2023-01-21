Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Glass Onion’s Janelle Monáe

In another installment of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about the multi-hyphenate star Janelle Monáe.

Monáe was born on December 1, 1985 in Kansas City, and their full name is Janelle Monáe Robinson. Their parents are Janet, who is a janitor, and Michael Robinson Summers, who is a truck driver.

The 37-year-old actor studied at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City after graduating from high school and winning a scholarship at the academy. However, they actually dropped out of school, moved to Georgia, produced their own demo CD, and promoted their music by touring colleges.

In 2005, when the singer and rapper was 20 years old, OutKast member Big Boi heard them sing at an open mic night, and they were invited to perform on several tracks for the hip hop duo.

Moreover, Monáe has starred in 3 Oscar-nominated films, including ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Harriet.’ They also have 8 Grammy nominations from the years 2009 to 2019. On top of all that, they are also a huge activist, giving a voice to the marginalized.

The ‘Glass Onion’ actor has spoken up about difficult topics, such as police brutality and racism, and they also advocated for the movements #MeToo and Time’s Up. Not to mention, Monáe created Fem the Future as well, which is an organization for women in music.

Furthermore, they also advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and in 2022, the singer shared that they identify as non-binary.

“I’m non-binary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’ And if I am from God, I am everything,” Monáe expressed in an episode of Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith.

Moving on to some of the multi-hyphenate star’s stunning pics… <3

Sources: imdb.com, thetalko.com, billboard.com