Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Alex Landi

Alex Landi is best known for starring in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ where he portrayed the character of the first openly gay male surgeon, Dr. Nico Kim.

Landi was born on September 28, 1992 in New York City, and he describes his ethnic background as “half Korean, half Italian.” His mother Nana Landi is Korean, and she was only 15 years old when she immigrated to the US with her family.

They then settled in Northern Valley, New Jersey where the actor studied at Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest. Fast forward to 2018, Landi was announced to join the cast of Grey’s Anatomy Season 15.

He was not only the show’s first gay male surgeon, but also the first male surgeon of Asian descent. Not to mention, the 30-year-old actor appeared as Dr. Kim in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s sister show, ‘Station 19’, making him the first Asian male surgeon in that series as well.

Moreover, he continued to break stereotypes, as he played the role of a stripper named Henry Lee in the second season of Netflix’s ‘Insatiable’. In a 2019 interview with EW, Landi expressed:

“There’s never been a Magic Mike masculine Asian stripper ever. You would never expect that.”

He further shared how portraying the character of a stripper helped improve as an actor who used to be a shy kid.

“This was the most vulnerable I have ever felt in my acting career. Before I started acting, I was a shy kid doing an improv class for the first time ever. I was terrified,” the actor admitted.

He continued,

“But after doing this with just the Speedo on, doing this whole dance number in front of hundreds of girls and in front of all the crew cameras, I’m not shy anymore!”

“This really opened me up as an actor and it feels like there’s really nothing I can’t do at this point. It was really liberating for me,” Landi added.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Alex Landi, let’s also take a moment to admire a few of his hot pics, shall we?

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, imdb.com, ew.com