Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Alex Landi

Alex Landi is an actor and model who is known for portraying the character of Dr. Nico Kim in the ABC shows ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’.

Landi was born on September 28, 1992 in New York City, and he is of Korean-Italian descent. At the age 15, his mother Nana Landi, who is Korean, immigrated to the US, residing in the Northern Valley, New Jersey where the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star attended Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest.

Fast forward to 2018, Landi was announced to join the cast of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 15, making history as the series’ first male surgeon of Asian descent, as well as the first gay male surgeon.

SPOILER incoming…

The 31-year-old actor starred in the show from Seasons 15 to 18. Not to mention, his character’s love interest, Dr. Levi Schmitt, is portrayed by Jake Borelli. However, the two of them broke up during ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18.

In a 2018 interview with Travis Mills on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Landi opened up about playing the role of a queer Asian doctor, stating:

“I’m just glad that I can give everyone a voice. Asians are represented, I think, by less than 3 percent in entertainment, LGBTQ being less than 1 percent, so for them to combine both of those categories into one role is super special, and I’m so happy that I can take that on.”

“I just hope I do it right. I just hope the way I do it is accepted by everyone,” he added.

The hottie further expressed,

“I want to take these two categories and make everyone look strong. I want to get rid of that stereotype and give them a different look on the LGBTQ community. I just hope I’m making everyone proud.”

More recently, he confirmed his return in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20 by posting a selfie where he is wearing hospital scrubs with Dr. Nico Kim’s ID. His caption simply reads:

“SEASON 20 @greysabc,” followed by a smirking emoji.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20 is set to premiere on ABC on March 14, and it is also available for streaming on Disney+. In the meantime, let’s celebrate Landi’s return by admiring a few of his sexy pics, shall we? 😉

