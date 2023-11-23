Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Hunger Games’ Actor Tom Blyth

Tom Blyth is quickly becoming Hollywood’s newest heartthrob after starring in the recently released film, ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’, which is a prequel of the blockbuster movie franchise ‘The Hunger Games’.

Tom Keir Blyth was born on February 2, 1995 in Birmingham, England, and grew up in the suburb Woodthorpe in Nottingham. His father is late TV producer and journalist Gavin Blyth, who passed away when Tom was only 15 years old.

Meanwhile, his mother Charlotte is a careers counsellor who signed him up for drama classes at the Television Workshop. Tom has dreamt of attending New York City’s Juilliard School, where he eventually graduated from in 2020.

Despite his name being know in the mainstream more recently, the 28-year-old English actor had kicked off his acting career back in 2010 when he landed supporting roles in films, including ‘Robin Hood’ and ‘Pelican Blood’.

Fast forward to now, and Tom is portraying the main character of Coriolanus Snow in the prequel film ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’. Speaking of which, the actor talked about watching the movie with his mom at the London premiere, and her reaction to one specific scene is quite amusing…

SPOILER incoming!

“I watched the movie with my mom at the London premiere and she has a bit of a crush on Peter [Dinklage],” Tom revealed during an interview with EW.

In the film, his character poisons Dinklage’s Casca Highbottom, and here’s how his mom reacted:

“She turns to me and sits forward in her chair and mouths to me, ‘How dare you?’ She was truly livid.”

“She loves Peter Dinklage. Sorry, mom,” Tom added.

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ was released in theaters on November 17.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Tom Blyth, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his dashing and sexy pics, shall we?

