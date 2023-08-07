Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Italian Actor Sebastiano Pigazzi

Sebastiano Pigazzi is well-known for his portrayal of Enrico in the TV series ‘We Are Who We Are’, and for playing the role of Steve in the 2021 film ‘Time Is Up’.

More recently, the 27-year-old Italian actor appeared in ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2’s Episode 7 wherein he is starring as the new heartthrob named Giuseppe. The series’ showrunner Michael Patrick King spilled the tea on casting Pigazzi in Max’s official And Just Like That… The Writers Room Podcast S2 E7, stating:

Advertisement

“We write these prototype characters, this dreamboat, and then, you look at the auditions, and the first person that came up was Sebastiano Pigazzi.”

“And everything else that we thought that the character would be, which was kind of, um, I think a little bit more porn, went out the window, because all of a sudden, there was, like, Prince Charming,” King added.

Moreover, the ‘We Are Who We Are’ star was introduced to acting at the age of 9 after doing a few plays. However, he admitted that he “was not too fond of the experience.” He then gave it another shot during his last year in high school by taking an acting class, and he ended up “completely” falling “in love with performing on stage.”

“I think it was a passion I suppressed for many years, with the hope that I would fall in love with another profession. Unfortunately or fortunately, that did not happen,” he told Vestal.

Advertisement

Pigazzi also shared what career he would be pursuing if he isn’t an actor, revealing:

“Maybe something in the political sphere, but it’s a very distant second to my love of acting and film in general.”

Not to mention, another fact about him is that he is fluent in both Italian and English… Moving on from the getting to know, and onto this hottie’s dashing pics:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: vestalmag.com, decider.com, imdb.com