Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Matthew Postlethwaite

Matthew Postlethwaite is well-known for producing, creating and starring in the 2020 short film ‘The Great Artist.’

The actor also starred alongside Garrett Clayton in the Oscar qualifying short film ‘The Letter Men,’ and its official synopsis reads:

“Based on the real love letters written by Gilbert Bradley to his sweetheart, Gordon Bowsher during WWII. Exchanged between 1938 and 1941, the letters were uncovered in 2017 and represent the largest known collection LGBTQ love letters from that time period. Using text from the actual letters, The Letter Men follows the two men as their fight to keep their love alive in the face of war and loss.”

Matthew was born on September 25, 1991 in Whitehaven, United Kingdom. He began acting at an early age, and he briefly trained at London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and Yale. The 31-year-old actor spent most of his adult life in America, and he studied Master Class at Beverly Hills Playhouse for five years.

He has a production company called Purpose Co., and it has won more than 120 awards. Aside from winning awards for acting and producing, Matthew has also won awards for Screen Writing and Song Writing.

Furthermore, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA ) named him as The Actor to watch in the next coming years, and he was recognized by the United Nations for his short film ‘The Great Artist.’ On top of all that, Matthew was also the first person in his category to win a Hollywood Music In Media Award for writing the song “Brave” sung by Pia Toscano.

The ‘Peaky Blinders’ actor played rugby for 20 years. He is dyslexic. He is British, but he usually speaks “in an American accent as it has the easiest placement.” Matthew’s favorite food is a British roast dinner “with 5x the average amount of gravy that would be considered normal.”

