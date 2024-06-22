Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Maxton Hall’s Damian Hardung

Damian Hardung is known for starring in the German hit series ‘Maxton Hall – The World Between Us’, which broke Prime Video’s viewing records.

Advertisement

Hardung was born on September 7, 1998 in Cologne, Germany. He is a keen footballer, and was a part of the youth academy at SC Fortuna Köln. Not to mention, he was 14 years old when he went to New York on a scholarship for gifted students.

The 25-year-old German actor studied medicine, and he reportedly helped vaccinate people with his brother in Germany during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like his character in ‘Maxton Hall’, he also applied for Oxford University in real life, however, he was unfortunately rejected.

Advertisement

As for his acting career, Hardung debuted at the age of 12. In 2013, he landed his first lead role as Thomas in ‘Clara and the Secret of the Bears’. Fast forward to the present, the actor is now starring as James Beaufort in ‘Maxton Hall – The World Between Us’, which has become Prime Video’s most-watched international show of all time in its first week.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, the streamer noted that the six-part series “achieved the largest first-week global viewership for an International Original in Prime Video history.” Moreover, ‘Maxton Hall’ is confirmed to be renewed for Season 2.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, capitalfm.com, deadline.com