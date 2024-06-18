Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Maxton Hall’s Justus Riesner

Justus Riesner is well-known for portraying the character of Alistair Ellington in the hit Prime Video series ‘Maxton Hall: The World Between Us’.

SPOILER incoming…

Alistair is the out gay best friend of James Beaufort (Damian Hardung). He is a part of the elite social circle at Maxton Hall, and he is in a secret relationship with Keshav “Kesh” Patel (Govinda Cholleti), who is also a part of their elite friend group.

Aside from ‘Maxton Hall: The World Between Us’, Riesner also appeared in the LGBTQ+ TV series ‘Loving Her’. The actor was born on July 17, 1997 in Henstedt-Ulzburg, Germany. He was a track athlete in high school. Aside from track, he also played high jump, sword fighting, swimming, and even practiced yoga.

The 26-year-old German actor can speak multiple languages and dialects, including English (fluent), French (beginner), Spanish (beginner), Hamburgish, and North German. Not to mention, Riesner moved to the US to attend the University of Southern California’s School of Dramatic Arts after high school.

Fast forward to the present, he is now starring in ‘Maxton Hall: The World Between Us’, which is Prime Video’s most-watched international show of all time in its first week. On top of that, the show has been renewed for Season 2, but while waiting for that, the first season of the series is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

