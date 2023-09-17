Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Mexican Singer Christian Chávez

Christian Chávez is a Mexican singer-songwriter, as well as an actor who is known for his portrayal of Giovanni Méndez López in the Mexican telenovela ‘Rebelde’.

José Christian Chávez Garza was born on August 7, 1983 in McAllen, Texas. He debuted as an actor in the Mexican telenovela ‘Clase 406’ where he played the main role of Fernando ‘Fercho’ Lucena.

Advertisement

Since then, the 40-year-old singer-songwriter has appeared in several television shows, as well as released his own music and went on tours. Aside from his talent in acting and music, he was also recognized for his beauty as one of People en Español’s 50 most beautiful back in 2010.

Not to mention, Chávez is a member of the Mexican-Latin pop group RBD who gained fame through the telenovela ‘Rebelde’. RBD achieved international success, and it is considered to be the most successful pop group in Mexican history to this day.

Moreover, Chávez was unwillingly outed in March 2007 when a magazine published photos of him getting married to his Canadian boyfriend who was later identified as B.J. Murphy. The pictures were taken back in 2005, and the couple eventually parted ways in 2009.

Advertisement

After being outed, the actor released a statement via RBD’s website, which reads:

More recently, he fired back at Gov. Greg Abbott’s anti-LGBTQ policies during RBD’s reunion kick-off show in El Paso.

“We’re in a really difficult moment in the U.S., especially in Texas. If you know someone from the LGBTQ community — a friend, a sibling, a parent, a child — it’s time to stand together. No one will separate us. No one will silence us,” Chávez stated as an image of the Pride progress flag was displayed on the large screens.

Advertisement

He further expressed,

“Love yourself for who you are. Love your child for who they are. We’re perfect — God made us this way.”

Advertisement

And before ending his speech, the singer left a brief message for Abbott, stating:

“Sorry Greg Abbott, it’s not gonna happen.”

Now that we’ve gotten to know a little bit more about the hottie that is Christian Chávez, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his sexy pics, shall we?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, web.archive.org, rollingstone.com