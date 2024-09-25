Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Monsters’ Actor Nicholas Chavez

Nicholas Chavez is recognized for portraying the character of Spencer Cassadine in the daytime TV soap opera ‘General Hospital’, which won him the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez was born on September 6, 1999 in Houston, Texas. He described himself as a “precocious kid”, and spent a lot of time outdoors, snowboarding, hiking and mountain biking when he was a kid.

Chavez developed a knack for performing at a young age. He was a member of the Colorado Children’s Chorale, as well as performed at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Thereafter, he went to Denver, Colorado’s East High School where he played football and joined the speech and debate team. He also studied at Visionbox Studio Theater under Jennifer McCray Rincón when he was a senior.

Chavez then attended the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University in New Jersey where he studied for two years before taking a leave of absence to pursue a full-time acting career in Los Angeles. Fast forward to 2021, the actor landed the role of Spencer Cassadine in ‘General Hospital’, which marks his TV debut.

More recently, he portrayed Lyle Menéndez in Netflix’s ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story’. Not to mention, he is also playing the main role of Father Charlie in the horror drama TV series ‘Grotesquerie’, which is also created by Ryan Murphy.

Talking about his most recent portrayals, the 25-year-old actor told PinkNews and other media:

“One of the nicer parts about playing Father Charlie is that I could just follow my impulses and I trusted my instincts. Everyone around me enabled me to make really bold choices. With Lyle, there was intensive preparation. This one was more raw, unbridled impulse.”

Moreover, ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ is now available for streaming on Netflix, while ‘Grotesquerie’ is set to premiere on FX on September 25, and will also be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, thepinknews.com