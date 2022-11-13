Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Oliver Jackson-Cohen is famously known for playing the role of Adrian Griffin in the 2020 horror-thriller film ‘The Invisible Man.’

Aside from that, he has also portrayed well-known characters including Luke Crain in ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and Peter Quint in ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor.’ And since we’re already talking about the hottie that is Oliver Jackson-Cohen, let’s get to know him more with some facts that you probably didn’t know about him, shall we?

Jackson-Cohen was born on October 24, 1986 in Westminster, London, and he is 36 years old. He reportedly stands at a height of 1.91 meters, which is 6 feet and 1 inch tall. Although he speaks with a lot of accents in his different portrayals, the actor’s real accent is actually English.

However, he reportedly noted that he speaks with a slight French accent after years of studying at Lycée Français Charles de Gaulle in London. Aside from ‘The Invisible Man,’ ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ and ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor,’ Jackson-Cohen also appeared in several more television shows and films including: Emerald City, The Secret River, Dracula, Mr. Selfridge, Will & Kate: Before Happily Ever After, What’s Your Number?, and Going The Distance.

In 2017, he starred in BBC’s two-part television movie titled ‘Man in an Orange Shirt,’ wherein him and James McArdle played a gay couple in an aftermath of World War II setting. More recently, the actor starred in the movies ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ and ‘Emily,’ as well as the TV series ‘Surface.’

Moreover, his mother is the famous English fashion designer Betty Jackson, and his father is David Cohen, who is his mother’s business partner. Jackson-Cohen has reportedly been in a relationship with Australian actress Jessica De Gouw since 2013.

And now moving on to this hottie’s stunning photos:

Sources: popbuzz.com, imdb.com