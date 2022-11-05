Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Olympian Heartthrob Arthur Nory

Brazilian gymnast Arthur Nory recently won two more gold medals at the South American Games, and he now owns a whopping 10 gold medals from international competitions.

And since our fave Olympian heartthrob has been slaying it in the world of gymnastics, let’s commemorate his recent victory by getting up close and personal with some facts that you probably didn’t know about him.

Nory’s full name is Arthur Nory Oyakawa Mariano, and he was born on September 18, 1993 in Campinas, Brazil. He is half-Japanese and half-Brazilian, and he has two siblings named Rebeca Yori Oyakawa Mariano and Israel Mariano.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old gymnast’s parents separated when he was still a child, so he went on to live with his mother in São Paulo. Prior to gymnastics, Nory first joined Judo class along with his father when he was six years old.

He then came across gymnastics and discovered that he wanted to pursue that instead. At the age of 10, the athlete was inspired by Brazilian gymnast Daine dos Santos, and a coach from the Pinheiros club in São Paulo, Brazil asked him to try out when he was 11.

Thereafter, he joined the Esporte Clube Pinheiros after moving to São Paulo, and he eventually won the Brazilian Child Gymnastics Championship in 2007. The 2016 Summer Olympics was a breakthrough in his gymnastics career, and he also became the World Champion on the horizontal bar in 2019.

Aside from being a world champion gymnast, Nory is also an internationally signed model. Moreover, he reportedly served in the Air Force, and went to Paulista University in Sao Paulo for his physical education training.

In 2021, the athlete revealed that he has a boyfriend via a birthday post for his partner on Instagram. Although, he doesn’t specify how he identifies.

Most people, if not all, knows that he is a gold medalist gymnast, and now we move on to show that he is also an A-list thirst trapper online… 😉

No words, just lots of photos as proof:

