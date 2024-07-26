Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Olympic Diver Tyler Downs

Olympic diver Tyler Downs recently turned 21, and what better way to celebrate his special day than to get to know more about him…

Downs was born on July 19, 2003 in St. Louis, Missouri. He is the youngest of seven children, and he graduated from the Laurel Springs Online School in 2021. As for his diving career, he is a six-time U.S. junior national diving champion.

At the age of 17, he made his Olympics debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, where he represented the United States in the Men’s 3-meter springboard. Downs then partnered with Jack Ryan and won a bronze in the 3-meter synchro at the 2023 Pan American Games.

More recently, he paired up with Geoff Duncan and qualified for the Paris 2024. Aside from being a talented springboard diver, Downs is also a social media sensation with a whopping 878K followers and a total of 34.3 million likes on TikTok, as of this writing.

Not to mention, his top collab partner is reportedly gay bestie and diving champion Bryden Hattie.

Moreover, Downs has never publicly addressed his sexuality. As for potentially finding a bit of romance during the Paris 2024, he told Us Weekly:

“I mean, it’s not completely off my mind. It’s Paris. It’s the city of love and all that stuff. I’m hoping that people can find connections.”

