Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Out Actor Garrett Clayton

In another installment of Things Your Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about the hottie that is Garrett Clayton, shall we?

Garrett was born on March 19, 1991 in Dearborn, Michigan, and he has Lebanese heritage. He attended Crestwood High School, where he began acting and performing in the school’s drama club productions.

Later on, he continued his studies at Oakland University, where he studied Musical Theater. Garrett has two siblings named Sam and Olivia Clayton. The 31-year-old actor, singer and producer is well-known for starring in 2016’s ‘Hairspray Live!,’ ‘King Cobra,’ as well as the 2013 television film ‘Teen Beach Movie.’

Aside from that, he also appeared in Disney Channel’s ‘Shake It Up’ and ‘Jessie,’ and Nickelodeon’s ‘100 Things to Do Before High School’ and ‘The Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder.’

Moreover, Garrett revealed that he is gay in 2018, and he has been in a long-term relationship with now husband Blake Knight since 2011. He announced in January 2019 that he got engaged with Blake in 2018, and the couple tied the knot in September 2021.

Their wedding was an outdoor, garden party themed event in Los Angeles, and was officiated by Garrett’s ‘King Cobra’ co-star Alicia Silverstone.

And now, we move on to some of the actor’s sexy pics that had the internet thirsting for more… 😉

