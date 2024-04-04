Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Out Actor Rafael De La Fuente

Rafael De La Fuente is known for his portrayal of Sam “Sammy Jo” Jones in the TV series ‘Dynasty’, which is a reboot of the 1980s soap opera of the same title.

Rafael Alfredo De la Fuente Torres Jr. was born on November 11, 1986 in Caracas, Venezuela. He moved to the US after high school to study at The University of Tampa, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2009.

Initially, De La Fuente wanted to pursue a career as a singer, however, he decided to focus on acting after finishing college. At the age of 18, he landed his first acting job by chance after a casting director visited his father’s office and saw his photo.

Fast forward to the present, the 37-year-old Venezuelan actor and singer has now worked on a couple of films and television shows, including ‘Grachi’, ‘Dynasty’ and ‘Empire’. Not to mention, he was added in the cast of ‘Fire Country’s second season, where he is playing the role of Diego.

According to TVLine, De La Fuente’s character Diego is described as “a charming and motivated paramedic/firefighter and combat vet who served in Afghanistan.” Moreover, the actor is gay, and was rumored to be married to Australian actor Hugh Sheridan, which he later on denied. He was also romantically linked to singer-songwriter John Duff as of 2023.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the talented hottie that is Rafael De La Fuente, let’s also take a moment to check out some of his V steamy thirst traps, shall we? 😉

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, tvline.com