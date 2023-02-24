Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Out Actor Rajiv Surendra

In yet another installment of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about the hottie that is actor, artist and writer Rajiv Surendra, shall we?

Rajiv was born on August 17, 1989 in Toronto, Canada, where he also grew up after his parents immigrated to Canada from Sri Lanka. He was a musical theater student and performer at Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts. After graduating from the special arts high school in 2003, he attended University of Toronto to continue his studies.

As an actor, Rajiv is famously known for his portrayal of Kevin Gnapoor in the iconic comedy movie, ‘Mean Girls,’ in 2004. For years, he heavily pursued the lead role of the 2012 film ‘Life of Pi.’ In fact, he traveled all the way to Pondicherry, India to learn the regional accent, as well as spent time with tigers, and regularly communicated with the novel’s author, Yann Martel.

He was not successful in landing the role though, and he wrote all about it in his 2016 memoir, “The Elephants in My Backyard.” On the other hand, as an artist, Rajiv founded Letters in Ink, which is a Manhattan-based bespoke calligraphy and graphic design service that creates art and branding for businesses with the use of pen, ink and chalk.

Moreover, the 33-year-old actor came out as gay in 2016 through a profile in The Washington Post.

And now, we move on to Rajiv’s sexy pics, which prove that he is a master of artful thirst traps… 😉

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, imdb.com