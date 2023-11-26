Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Out Actor Thomas Dekker

Thomas Dekker is well-known for his portrayal of John Connor in the TV series ‘Terminator: The Sarah Connor’, which aired from 2008 to 2009.

Thomas Alexander Dekker was born on December 28, 1987 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He comes from a family of many talents — his mother Hilary née Williams being a concert pianist, acting coach, actor, and singer from Wales. Meanwhile, his late father David John Ellis Dekker was an American artist, set designer, opera singer, and actor.

When he was young, his family moved in different countries all over the world, including United Kingdom and Canada. According to Dekker, he was a victim of sexual molestation for much of his childhood. He was also reportedly arrested “five or six times” when he was a teenager.

Moreover, ‘The Secret Circle’ star began his acting career at the age of 6, and he has since starred in a number of films and television shows, including ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’, ‘Body Brokers’, ‘Heroes’, and ‘Swimming with Sharks’, among others.

Aside from acting, he is also a musician, singer, director, and producer. Moreover, Dekker publicly confirmed that he is gay via Twitter in 2017 after former ‘Heroes’ co-executive producer and writer Bryan Fuller “outed” him during a speech at Outfest.

As per Variety, Fuller didn’t mention a name, but talked about a gay actor whose character is also gay in the show. In a 2022 interview with the outlet, Dekker insisted that he doesn’t have any hard feelings towards Fuller.

“Everyone has their journey and I hated that mine was taken away from me in a way. But it was also this kind of a weird fucked up blessing because it opened the door for me to just be fully who I am,” he stated.

Not to mention, the 35-year-old American actor and musician has been married to fellow actor Jesse Haddock since 2017. And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Thomas Dekker, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his steamy thirst traps, shall we? 😉

