Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Out Actor Tuc Watkins

Tuc Watkins is well-known for his portrayals of David Vickers in the soap opera ‘One Life to Live’ and Bob Hunter in the TV series ‘Desperate Housewives,’ among many others.

Charles Curtis Watkins III was born on September 2, 1966 in Kansas City, Kansas. He majored in Communications at the Indiana University, where he also took a triple minor in Theater, Psychology and French.

Tuc began his acting career by doing guest appearances in various television shows. Since then, the 56-year-old actor has done numerous TV shows, as well as films, including 1999’s ‘The Mummy,’ ‘The Free House’ in 2003, and 2020’s ‘The Boys in the Band,’ among others.

More recently, he starred opposite Neil Patrick Harris in the Netflix rom-com series ‘Uncoupled.’ Moreover, Tuc is openly gay. He came out back in 2013 during an appearance on ‘The Marie Osmond Show,’ and he is a father of twins via surrogacy.

The actor has been a great support for people who want to go on or are going through their sobriety journey, as he continues to share his own experience on social media. Not to mention, ‘Eastsiders’ star Kit Williamson also recently shared about Tuc’s consistent support for other queer artists.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Tuc three times now. On the third season of EastSiders, my new series Unconventional, and the indie film Retake. Tuc is a star in the literal sense of the word, shining light on and lifting up the people around him, and he is as talented and funny as he is dashing and kind. I was a fan of his before I became a friend, and I have seen firsthand how committed he is to supporting other queer artists and making art that matters,” Williamson expressed in a statement for Queerty‘s article featuring Tuc.

Furthermore, Tuc is reportedly in a relationship with fellow actor Andrew Rannells, and the two of them have been posting photos with each other on social media.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, michaelfairmantv.com