Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Out Journalist Ronan Farrow

Ronan Farrow is well-known for his investigative report on film producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse allegations. His report was published on The New Yorker magazine, and won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2018.

Satchel Ronan O’Sullivan Farrow was born on December 19, 1987 in New York City, and he is the only biological child of actress Mia Farrow and controversial filmmaker Woody Allen, whom he is estranged to.

Ronan skipped grades when he was a child, and took courses with the Center for Talented Youth at Johns Hopkins University. He began studying at Bard College at Simon’s Rock at the age of 11, then transferred to Bard College where he studied Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy.

Thereafter, the journalist became the youngest to graduate from the institution after finishing his studies at the age of 15. Not to mention, he served as a UNICEF Spokesperson for Youth from 2001 to 2009, as well as continued his studies at Yale Law School.

In 2018, Ronan publicly came out as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. He started dating podcast host Jon Lovett back in 2011, and the two of them eventually got engaged in 2019. However, the couple decided to end their relationship in 2022.

And now that we’ve gotten to know more about the intelligent hottie that is Ronan Farrow, let’s also take a moment to admire another reason why we’re crushing on him BIG TIME. Spoiler Alert: it’s because of a V sexy thirst trap.

“What are you doing and is it really more urgent than playing Diablo IV with me?,” the 35-year-old journalist, lawyer and political theorist wrote on his caption. And you know what? No one, can decline that invite… 😉

Dropping Ronan’s latest thirst trap here:

Source: en.wikipedia.org