Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Out Queer Actor Jake Foy

Out queer actor Jake Foy is starring as an openly gay man named Tuff McMurray in Hallmark’s new cowboy TV series, ‘Ride.’ That being said, it is only right that we get to know more of this hottie, so let’s get on to it!

Jake Foy was born on November 1, 1990 in Niagara Falls, Canada. Growing up, he has always had a passion for the arts, as he spent most of his youth drawing, painting, writing scripts, and making videos.

He landed his first-ever professional contract in High School Musical: On Stage at the age of 19, and it inspired him to audition for Sheridan College’s prestigious Music Theatre Performance Program, which he eventually got into.

For three years, the 32-year-old actor studied in the college located just outside of Toronto, where he performed more than six productions. His most notable portrayal was Melchior Gabor in Spring Awakening, as well as workshopping the Broadway-bound hit musical Come From Away during its initial staging and recording.

Jake has since appeared in a number of theatrical, film and television productions after graduating, including 2016’s ‘Designated Survivor,’ The CW’s ‘Reign,’ and most recently, Hallmark’s 2023 TV series ‘Ride.’

The Western drama premiered on March 26, and the first season will reportedly have 10 episodes. ‘Ride’ airs every Sunday at 9/8c on the Hallmark Channel.

Aside from being an actor, Jake is also a writer, producer and director for the stage and screen. And now that we’ve gotten to know him a bit more, let’s take a moment to admire some of his stunning pics, shall we?

Sources: hallmarkchannel.com, imdb.com, thegeekiary.com