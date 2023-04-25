Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Actor Drew Starkey

Drew Starkey is well-known for portraying the character of Garrett Laughlin in the coming-of-age gay film ‘Love, Simon,’ as well as starring in the hit Netflix series ‘Outer Banks.’

Drew was born on November 4, 1993 in Hickory, North Carolina, where he also grew up and attended St. Stephens High School. He then studied Theater and English at Western Carolina University.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old actor reportedly has a lot of hobbies, including playing the piano, writing, baseball, basketball, football, body surfing, mountain climbing, mountain biking, fishing, weight-lifting, trap and skeet-shooting, swimming, juggling, frisbee, and golf.

Moreover, Drew plays the role of Rafe Cameron in ‘Outer Banks.’ His character is described as a “kook who often uses violence and his father’s clout to get his own way.” However, prior to landing the role, he initially auditioned for the character of John B Routledge, who is now portrayed by Chase Stokes.

Advertisement

Aside from the aforementioned, the actor has also appeared in a number of other films and television shows, including ‘Ozark,’ ‘Scream: The TV Series,’ ‘The Devil All the Time,’ and ‘Hellraiser,’ among others.

Moreover, he is starring alongside Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming ‘Queer’ film, which is an adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same title, written by American writer William S. Burroughs.

Advertisement

As per Variety, ‘Queer’s plot reads:

“Set in decadent Mexico City of the 1940s, it’s the semi-autobiographical story of Lee who has fled from a drug bust in New Orleans. In Mexico City Lee wanders around the city’s clubs and bars populated by American expatriate college students, discharged soldiers, and other characters on the edge of society. He becomes infatuated with a discharged American Navy serviceman named Allerton, a drug user, who, though indifferent to his advances, eventually relents — but only enough to make Lee’s sexual yearnings become even more of an obsession. Eventually they go on a trip to South America in search of a drug known as “Yage” which Lee believes will make him psychic.”

Filming is set to start this month in Italy, and Drew will be playing the role of a younger man whom Craig’s character will be madly infatuated with.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, popbuzz.com, imdb.com, variety.com