Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Actor Rudy Pankow

Rudy Pankow is famously known for playing the role of JJ Maybank in the hit Netflix series, ‘Outer Banks.’ And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we?

Rudy was born on August 12, 1998 in Ketchikan, Alaska in the US, where he also grew up and attended Ketchikan High School. He then moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue a career in acting.

Prior to landing his breakout role in ‘Outer Banks,’ the 24-year-old actor appeared in Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Politician,’ as well as starred in several short films, including ‘Nobody Knows,’ ‘Not Me,’ ‘Last Summer,’ and ‘Deviant,’ among others.

Not to mention, he played the role of Young Sam in ‘Uncharted.’ Rudy also portrayed the character of Joey Kite in the 2022 movie ‘Space Waves,’ which was his first lead role in a feature length film.

Moreover, the actor is close friends with his ‘Outer Banks’ co-star Madison Bailey and the rest of the show’s cast in real life. He is currently dating Elaine Siemek, who is the ‘Outer Banks’ co-creator’s assistant. It is unclear when the two of them started dating, but it is possible that they met on set.

We now move on to some of Rudy's thirst-worthy pics…

Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Outer Banks’ is now available for streaming on Netflix, and the first two episodes of Season 3 is set to premiere on February 23.

