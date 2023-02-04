Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Passages’ Actor Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw is starring in the 2023 LGBTQ+ film ‘Passages,’ which is about “two men who’ve been together for fifteen years and what happens when one of them has an affair with a woman.”

And since we’ll be seeing more of the actor, let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we?

Benjamin John Whishaw, famously known as Ben Whishaw, was born on October 14, 1980 in Clifton, Bedfordshire, England. His mother is Linda Hope, who works in the cosmetics industry, while his father is Jose Whishaw, who is an Information Technology consultant.

Ben has a twin brother named James, and the 42-year-old actor is of French, German, Russian descent from his father’s side, as well as of English descent from his mother’s side. He has been interested in acting from a young age, and he was even a paying member of the Bancroft Players Youth Theatre.

In 2003, Ben graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and his career in the entertainment industry eventually widened to radio, stage, television, and film. Outside of being an actor, he enjoys reading, painting and gardening during his spare time. Not to mention, the ‘Passages’ star is the youngest actor to ever play Q in the James Bond films.

Moreover, according to The Guardian, Ben didn’t feel comfortable coming out as gay to his family and friends until he was around the age of 26 or 27.

“I remember sexuality weighing on me [before then]. That was really unresolved for me,” he shared.

The actor married Australian composer Mark Bradshaw in 2012, and it took another year for him to confirm about it in a public statement.

Sources: digitalspy.com, 1) imdb.com, theguardian.com, 2) imdb.com