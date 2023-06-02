Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Potential Superman Pierson Fodé

Pierson Fodé is an internet personality and actor famously known for his portrayal of Ely Diamond, who identifies as gay, in the 2015 rom-com ‘Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List.’

Pierson Dane Fodé was born on November 6, 1991 in Moses Lake, Washington, where he grew up on a farm with his family. He has three siblings — older brothers Preston and Payton, and a young sister named Pharron.

Back when he was in high school, the actor founded Pierced Productions at the age of 13, and he was able to produce, write and star in more than 20 short films. He was 18 years old when he began pursuing an acting career after graduating from high school and getting an AA from a local college.

Pierson’s TV debut is Nickelodeon’s teen sitcom ‘iCarly’ back in 2012. Thereafter, he worked on a number of films and television shows. Not to mention, he also does modeling, as he signed to Wilhelmina Models in 2011.

The 31-year-old actor enjoys doing various outdoor activities, including riding his motorcycle, skydiving, parkour, as well as actively volunteering in charities. Moreover, Pierson revealed in June 2019 that he used to suffer from brain trauma, and he had to wear a heart monitor to help track his blackouts.

He has since made a full recovery, and is actively trying to help other people who are also suffering from serious trauma. In more recent news, ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ actor is reportedly a frontrunner in James Gunn’s search for the highly coveted role as the next Superman.

Marc Malkin of Variety wrote:

“I hear that the 31-year-old actor could be in the running for the coveted role. Sources tell me that Fodé sent in a self-tape, which included a montage of footage showing his very Clark Kent-like childhood on a farm in the small town of Moses Lake, Wash. I’m told Gunn liked what he saw.”

This has yet to be confirmed though… In the meantime, let’s just admire some of Pierson’s hot pics while waiting for more updates.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, variety.com