Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Queer Actor Johnny Sibilly

Johnny Sibilly is an actor and producer, who is known for his portrayal of Wilson in the TV series ‘Hacks’, as well as for starring in Peacock’s ‘Queer as Folk’ reboot.

He was born on September 5, 1987 in Metairie, Louisiana, and he is of Cuban and Dominican descent. Growing up in a military family, he lived in Germany, Texas and Miami. Sibilly reportedly already knew when he was young that he wanted to become an actor. His filmography dates back to 2013 when he played the role of a spa attendant in the TV show ‘Deadly Affairs’.

Advertisement

Thereafter, he landed a recurring role in FX’s ‘Pose’, where he auditioned three times before appearing on it in 2018. Not to mention, the 36-year-old actor played the main role of Noah Hernandez in the 2022, ‘Queer as Folk’ reboot. His character is described as “a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems.”

More recently, he joined the cast of ‘Station 19′ for the series’ seventh and final season. According to Deadline, Sibilly is starring as Dominic, who is “a recently single, charming, charismatic EMS firefighter whose calming nature puts people in crisis at ease.”

Moreover, the queer actor is an activist and supporter of Latin-American and LGBTQ+ rights. And now that we know a bit more about the hottie that is Johnny Sibilly, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his V steamy thirst traps, shall we? 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, deadline.com