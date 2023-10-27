Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Queer Actor Johnny Sibilly

Johnny Sibilly is known for appearing in the LGBTQ+ TV series ‘Pose’, as well as for portraying the main role of Noah Hernandez in Peacock’s ‘Queer as Folk’ 2022 reboot.

Sibilly was born on September 5, 1987 in Metairie, Louisiana, and he is of Cuban and Dominican descent. Growing up in a military family, he lived in several places, including Germany, Texas and Miami.

He has dreamt of becoming an actor ever since he was young, and his first acting credit is ‘Deadly Affairs’ in 2013. Thereafter, the 36-year-old American actor and producer has appeared in a couple of films and television shows, including FX’s ‘Pose’ where he played the recurring role of Costas.

In 2022, Sibilly landed the main character of Noah Hernandez in the ‘Queer as Folk’ reboot on Peacock. According to a previous interview with W Magazine, he was around 12 or 13 years old when he first watched the 1999 pioneer British drama series ‘Queer as Folk’, which follows the lives of three gay men in Manchester, England.

The outlet noted that the show “made him feel seen” after witnessing two men kissing and having sex on screen. However, the actor was nowhere near ready to open up about those feelings to anyone at the time.

Moreover, he identifies as a queer man. Sibilly is also an activist and supporter of Latin-American and LGBTQ+ rights.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, wmagazine.com