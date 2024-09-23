Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Queer as Folk’s Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam is an English actor and screenwriter, who is best known for portraying the character of Jackson “Jax” Teller in the TV series ‘Sons of Anarchy’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/zEknzTDrrl/?hl=en

Charles Matthew Hunnam was born on April 10, 1980 in Newcastle upon Tyne. He attended the Cumbria College of Art and Design in Carlisle where he studied Performing Arts, and graduated with a double degree in Film Theory and Film History.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/4DFR1YDrr1/?hl=en

At the age of 18, Hunnam landed his first major role as 15-year-old schoolboy Nathan Maloney in the British TV series ‘Queer as Folk’. Fast forward to the present, and he has now starred in a number of films and television shows. Not to mention, he is set to play the role of notorious serial killer Ed Gein in Netflix’s upcoming ‘Monster’ Season 3.

But wait, there’s more! He will also be starring in Amazon’s upcoming crime drama series titled ‘Criminal’. As for more trivia about the 44-year-old English actor and screenwriter, he was reportedly cast as Christian Grey in the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/vRqdv1DrkF/?hl=en

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/zz-zCuDrtG/?hl=en

However, he allegedly decided to drop out of the movie due to “personal reasons and his busy schedule with ‘Sons of Anarchy’.” Another thing that you probably didn’t know about Hunnam is that he reportedly auditioned for the lead role in the 2011 Marvel film ‘Thor’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/y9wv6iDrt_/?hl=en

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, variety.com, imdb.com