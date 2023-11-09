Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Riverdale’ Actor Ross Butler

Ross Butler is known for starring as Zach Dempsey in Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’, as well as for portraying the character of Reggie Mantle in ‘Riverdale’ for one season.

Ross Fleming Butler was born on May 17, 1990 in Singapore, and he was raised by his mother in Fairfax, Virginia. His mother is Chinese-Malaysian while his father is English-Dutch. Prior to moving to the US at the age of 4, he used to live in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The actor attended Ohio State University where he studied Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, however, he dropped out after a year. Later on, he took up courses at a community college back in Virginia.

20-year-old Butler then moved to Los Angeles where he took his first acting class at the age of 21. Thereafter, he played his breakthrough role, Brett Willis, in the Disney series ‘K.C. Undercover’, which starred Zendaya.

Since then, the 33-year-old actor has appeared in a couple of notable films and television shows, including the ‘To All the Boys’ movies, 2019’s ‘Shazam!’, ‘Riverdale’, ’13 Reasons Why’, and ‘Teen Wolf’, among others.

Moreover, he also played the role of an MMA fighter named Kayden Williams in the 2023 film ‘Perfect Addiction’. In the said movie, Butler showed his more matured side after portraying teenage characters in his past projects.

“There was definitely a lot of physical training It was months and months of physical training, which was awesome. I probably got in the best shape of my life for this,” he told Collider.

The actor continued by revealing the difference between portraying an MMA fighter in ‘Perfect Addiction’ and a superhero in ‘Shazam!’, stating:

“I wanted to do something this physically demanding. I love Shazam!, but that’s more CGI and powers. This was more raw and practical.”

