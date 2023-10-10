Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Riverdale’s Charles Melton

Charles Melton is famously known for portraying the role of Reggie Mantle in the hit CW series, ‘Riverdale’, which aired from 2017 to 2023.

Charles Michael Melton was born on January 4, 1991 in Juneau, Alaska. His mother is a Korean emigrant named Sukyong, while his father Phil is an American with English ancestry. He is the eldest son of his family, who used to frequently move because his father worked for the military.

In fact, the actor and his family lived in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi in South Korea for about 5 years. Thereafter, they eventually resided in Manhattan, Kansas where he studied at Manhattan High School.

Melton then attended Kansas State University where he played as a defensive back on the football team. However, he left college at the age of 20 to pursue an acting career in Los Angeles, California.

Fast forward to the present, and the 32-year-old actor is now “the first Korean-American and Asian-American actor to lead a teen romance film from a major Hollywood studio” after starring in the 2019 film ‘The Sun Is Also a Star’.

Not to mention, he also has an upcoming movie titled ‘May December’, where he is starring alongside Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. Back in May, Melton told Variety how prepared to portray his character, who is a “a father of three about to be an empty nester” in the film.

“I asked my parents what it was like when I left the house, what kind of conversations they had in their own relationship. They said they were very sad,” he shared.

The actor continued,

“My mother is Korean, and I’m first generation on my mother’s side. She cooked every meal for me growing up. My dad was really good at letting go — at trusting that this new chapter would work out for the best.”

Moreover, ‘May December’ is set to be showing in select theaters on November 17, and will then be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 1. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, people.com