Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Scream VI’ Actor Jack Champion

In yet another installment of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about the heartthrob that is Jack Champion, shall we?

Jack was born on November 16, 2004, and he was raised in Blacksburg, Virginia by his mother, who is a microbiologist. He started acting in a school theater at the age of 8, and he landed a small role in the documentary series ‘American Genius’ in 2015.

The 18-year-old actor is known for his portrayal of Spider in the 2022 film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ Before landing the role, Jack booked a screen test to join the cast back in 2017, and he went through four months of extensive auditions before finally booking the part at the age of 12.

The actor’s role as Spider meant that he had to film all of his scenes twice, which involved two years of performance capture on a soundstage, as well as two and a half years of filming the same scenes in live-action, set in New Zealand.

Jack was already 18 years old when ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ was finally released, and it became the third highest-grossing film of all time. Aside from the sci-fi/adventure movie, the actor has also landed a lead role in the 2018 horror film ‘The Night Sitter.’ Not to mention, he is one of the stars in the recently released slasher film, ‘Scream VI.’

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, imdb.com