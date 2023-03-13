Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Scream VI’ Star Mason Gooding

Actor Mason Gooding is starring in the horror/slasher film ‘Scream VI,’ and he recently shared about his role as Chad Meeks-Martin in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

According to the 26-year-old actor, he was told that his character would die in the 2022 film ‘Scream.’ It ended up not happening though, hence, him starring in the sixth movie.

“I was kind of bait-and-switched. The script that I got the first time around said I died. I don’t think you necessarily go into a Scream movie expecting to live every time. I just kind of accepted my fate. It wasn’t until we began filming Scream 5 that I was told that I was going to survive and make it to the next one,” Gooding shared.

And while we’re already on the topic of this hottie, let’s get to know more about him, shall we?

Mason Cuba Gooding was born on November 14, 1996 in Los Angeles, California. His parents are Sara Kapfer and Cuba Gooding Jr., and his is the eldest of three children. His paternal grandfather, Cuba Gooding Sr., was the former lead singer of The Main Ingredient, which is an R&B band.

Meanwhile, actor Omar Gooding is his uncle. In 2015, he graduated from Windward High School in California, where he played varsity football for four years. His main interests in high school were theater and football, and he wanted to pursue acting right after graduating.

However, he decided to to attend college at New York University Tisch School of the Arts to study Dramatic Writing and Psychology. During his junior year, he dropped out to pursue acting full time like he initially wanted.

Moreover, Mason starred in the LGBTQ+ series ‘Love, Victor,’ wherein he played the role of Andrew Spencer. Also, ‘Scream VI’ is coming in theaters on March 10, but in the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

