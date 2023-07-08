Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Sense8’s Miguel Ángel Silvestre

Miguel Ángel Silvestre’s breakout role is his portrayal of El Duque in the Spanish television show ‘Sin tetas no hay paraíso’. Thereafter, he has starred in a number of well-known TV series, including ‘Velvet’, ‘Sense8’, ‘Narcos’, ’30 Coins’, and ‘Sky Rojo’, among others.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre Rambla was born on April 6, 1982 in Castellón de la Plana, Spain. He initially wanted to pursue a career as a tennis player, however, his plans changed after suffering from an injury during a tournament in Hungary.

He then decided to study physiotherapy, not until his aunt introduced him to theater. Thereafter, Miguel studied drama, physical theatre, modern dance and acrobatics, and he also eventually joined and won the Mister Castelló 2002 pageant.

Since then, the 41-year-old Spanish actor has done numerous movies and television shows. In 2005, he made his feature film debut in Santiago Tabernero’s ‘Life and Colour’. Not to mention, he also starred in Netflix’s ‘Sense8,’ where he played the role of a closeted movie star named Lito Rodríguez.

Lito has a boyfriend named Hernando (Alfonso Herrera) whom he lives with in Mexico City. In a 2018 interview with Attitude, Miguel, who is straight, reacted to the possibility of people thinking that he is gay in real life, expressing:

“I’ve never faced anybody asking me, but I don’t care, they can ask me if they want — I don’t hide anything about who I am. I should say that I honor the character and I feel proud of him, and I will do whatever it takes to play it. So, it is flattering if people think that I am gay, because I play [the role] with love and I don’t try to be shady when I’m playing it. I felt comfortable when I was playing Lito. I felt comfortable with his emotions, with his desires.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about this talented hottie, let’s also take a moment to admire his sexy pics that served, not only thirst, but also cheek… 😉

