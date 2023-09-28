Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Sex Ed’s Connor Swindells

Connor Swindells is well-known for portraying the role of Adam Groff in the hit Netflix series, ‘Sex Education’, which has reached its fourth and final season.

Connor Ryan Swindells was born on September 19, 1996 in Lewes, East Sussex. He is the youngest of four sons, and his mother passed away when he was only 7 years old due to bowel cancer.

Advertisement

In a 2022 interview with Square Mile, Swindells opened up about his mother’s illness, as well as spreading awareness about it through his platform.

“With the bowel cancer stuff, it was always an anxiety of mine because not only had my mum passed away from bowel cancer, but her father had as well as my grandfather. So there was always this thing of like, ‘Oh, maybe it runs in the family.’ My way of conquering that was to try and spread awareness. And I think also it was just about trying to make my mum proud,” he shared.

The ‘Sex Education’ star attended Rydon Community College and Steyning Grammar School, however, he eventually decided to drop out of college when he was 17. Moreover, his acting career started with a friend’s dare for him to audition for a local play.

Advertisement

Swindells ended up landing the lead role in said play, and he continued to pursue a career in acting, leading him to now star in notable films and television shows. In fact, he appeared in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ movie, which was a blockbuster hit.

Not to mention, the 27-year-old English actor’s portrayal of Adam Groff, who identifies as bisexual, in ‘Sex Education’ has become one of the show’s standouts, as he went from being a school bully to a more complex and lovable character.

Not to mention, Adam’s love story with out and proud schoolmate Eric Effiong, who is portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa, remains to be a fan favorite despite them eventually deciding to part ways along their journey to self-love and acceptance.

IRL, Swindells is reportedly in a relationship with British actress Amber Anderson.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, squaremile.com, digitalspy.com