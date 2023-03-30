Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Shadow and Bone’s Freddy Carter

Freddy Carter is currently starring in the hit fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone,’ and the highly anticipated Season 2 was recently released on Netflix. Since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him, shall we?

Frederick James Carter was born on January 27, 1993 in Plymouth, Devon, and he mostly grew up in Somerset. He spent a part of his childhood moving around to different places, including Cyprus and Virginia Beach, as his father was in the military.

His older brother is fellow actor Tom Austen, and they also have a middle brother. All three brothers attended Queen’s College in Taunton. When he was 16, Freddy saw a production of Jerusalem, starring Mark Rylance, in London, which inspired him to pursue a career in acting.

After graduating, the 30-year-old English actor and director was featured in the production of The Wars of the Roses, which was directed by Trevor Nunn. He played the role of a soldier in the 2017 DC Comics film ‘Wonder Woman,’ which marked his onscreen debut.

In the same year, Freddy landed his first major role as Peter “Pin” Hawthorne in the Netflix series ‘Free Rein.’ Not to mention, he is known for his recurring role as Jason Ripper in the DC Comics series ‘Pennyworth.’

Moreover, the actor is reportedly based in Marylebone, London, and he is married to English actress Caroline Ford. Freddy and Caroline met on the set of ‘Free Rein,’ and the two of them have been in a relationship since 2018. The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2022.

Aside from being an actor and director, Freddy also does photography as a hobby. On that note, let’s take a moment to admire some of his stunning photos that captured the hearts of people online…

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, imdb.com