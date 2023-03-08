Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Shazam!’ Actor D. J. Cotrona

D. J. Cotrona is reprising his role as Super Hero Pedro in the upcoming film ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ which is set to premiere on March 17. And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we?

Donald Joseph Cotrona, famously known as D. J. Cotrona, was born on May 23, 1980 in New Haven, Connecticut. His mother named Sheree is a teacher while his father, Donald, works at a recycling company.

The 42-year-old actor reportedly has partial Italian ancestry. He attended Northeastern University in Boston, where he studied to become a lawyer. However, after his summer internship at a law firm, he realized that he did not like working with lawyers.

Thereafter, D. J. shifted to acting during his sophomore year, and he never returned to college after visiting his friend in Los Angeles during spring break. He landed a few guest roles, and was eventually cast as a male lead in the series, ‘Skin.’

However, the show was cancelled after three episodes because of low ratings and controversial story lines. In 2005, all eight episodes of ‘Skin’ were released on SOAPnet. Moreover, the actor is well-known for starring in the 2010 film ‘Dear John,’ 2013’s ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation,’ and the first ‘Shazam!’ movie in 2019.

Not to mention, D. J. is portraying a gay character, Pedro Peña, in the upcoming ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods.’

