Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Singer-Songwriter Troye Sivan

In yet another installment of the series, Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about Troye Sivan, shall we?

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter was born on June 5, 1995 in Johannesburg, South Africa, and his full name is Troye Sivan Mellet. His parents are Shaun and Laurelle Mellet, and he was only 2 years old when his family moved to Australia where he grew up and lives.

One of the reasons why his family moved to Australia was reportedly because of the rising crime rate in South Africa at the time. Troye has a sister named Sage, as well as two brothers named Steele and Tyde.

In 2007 when he was 12 years old, the “YOUTH” singer portrayed the character of Oliver Twist in the musical Oliver!, which began his career in the entertainment industry. He was then cast in the 2008 Australian short film ‘Betrand the Terrible,’ wherein he played the role of one of the three local bullies.

Moreover, Troye didn’t go to school growing up, but he was taught at home instead. The “Lucky Strike” singer was 14 years old when he appeared in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ as a young James Howlett, and he also starred alongside Nicole Kidman in the 2018 film ‘Boy Erased.’

Aside from being a talented singer, songwriter and actor, Troye is also a YouTuber, and he used to post vlogs, which massively increased his social media following. The “Angel Baby” singer also publicly came out as gay via a YouTube video in 2013.

