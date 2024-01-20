Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘SkyMed’ Actor Thomas Elms

Thomas Elms was born on September 15, 1996, and he is starring in the Canadian medical TV series ‘SkyMed’, where he is playing the queer character Captain Milosz Nowak.

A synopsis of the show via CBC reads:

Advertisement

“Life, death, and drama at 20,000 feet, Skymed is a drama wrapped in high-stakes medical adventure. The series weaves compelling stories around a diverse ensemble of young First Responders in the remote North, where help – and survival – are literally thousands of miles away.”

‘SkyMed’ stars a diverse cast, and it also features hot gay couple Captain Nowak and Tristan Green, who are portrayed by Elms and Kheon Clarke respectively. In an interview with Paramount+, the two actors talked about their characters and intense chemistry in the series.

“We are pretty good at it,” Elms pointed out when Clarke talked about their kissing scenes.

‘The Order’ actor also shared the things he has in common with his character Captain Nowak, expressing:



Advertisement

“It think I’m serious in the way that Nowak’s serious. I’m just here for the laughs, you know?”

Moreover, Elms also starred as Chuck Day in the 2023 biographical sports drama feature ‘The Boys in the Boat’, which was directed by George Clooney. According to a synopsis of the film:

Advertisement

“[‘The Boys in the Boat’] follows the University of Washington rowing team, and their quest to compete in the 1936 Summer Olympics.”

The story is set in the 1930s, and it shows the rowing team’s journey from their Depression-era beginnings to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Aside from acting, Elms is also an occasional thirst trapper, and below are some receipts 😉

Advertisement

Sources: 1)imdb.com, 2)imdb.com en.wikipedia.org