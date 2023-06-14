Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Spanish Actor Gabriel Guevara

Gabriel Guevara is well-known for playing the role of Darío in the TV series ‘HIT,’ as well as portraying the character of Nick in the recently released Prime Video film ‘Culpa mía,’ also known as ‘My Fault.’

‘My Fault’ revolves around the forbidden romance of step-siblings Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Guevara). The plot of the movie reads:

“Noah has to leave her town, boyfriend and friends behind and move into the mansion of her mother’s new rich husband. There she meets Nick, her new stepbrother. They fall madly in love in secret.”

‘My Fault’ is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

Aside from the aforementioned, the 22-year-old Spanish actor and model has also appeared in other films and television shows, including ‘Skam España’. It is an LGBTQ+ inclusive teen drama series that deals with the topics of “shame, loneliness, self-acceptance, bullying, bisexuality, feminism, empowerment, sorority, and toxic relationships.”

Moreover, Guevara is the son of French vedette and actress Marlène Mourreau and her ex-husband Michel Guevara. And now that we’ve gotten to know more about the hottie that is Gabriel Guevara, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his thirst-worthy pics, shall we?

