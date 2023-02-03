Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Spanish Actor Jason Fernández

Jason Fernández is starring in the upcoming queer Western short film, ‘Strange Way of Life,’ which is directed by internationally acclaimed Spanish filmmaker, Pedro Almodovar. And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we?

Jason was born on August 7, 1994 in Madrid, Spain. His mother is British while his father is Spanish, and he has a brother named Neizan, who is also an actor. His mother ran a children’s theater company in the Spanish capital, so he began acting at the age of 6.

“I owe my start in this profession to my mother,” the 28-year-old actor noted.

In fact, Jason made his debut as a child actor in the 2007 film ‘El corazón de la tierra.’ Later on, he studied Theater at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art. He is fluent in Spanish and English, however, he is still polishing his US accent.

Furthermore, the actor starred in the 2021 film ‘Libertad,’ as well as the TV series ‘Welcome to Eden,’ among other movies and television shows. Not to mention, Jason was also cast in the Netflix series ‘Alba,’ which is about a young college student who is “gang-raped by four boys.”

Jason, who portrays the character of Hugo Roig in the show, opened up about his experience playing the role, sharing:

“Having grown up in a feminist family, a project like Alba made me even more aware of the male chauvinist acts we witness every day — how some guys behave like animals, entitled to do whatever they please. I cried in my bedroom the day after filming the rape scene. I am very proud of being an actor, embodying and feeling different emotions and expanding my knowledge through my work.”

Now, we move on to his pics that had the internet thirsting for more… 😉

Sources: screendaily.com, imdb.com