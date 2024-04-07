Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Station 19’s Jay Hayden

Jay Hayden is known for his portrayal of Travis Montgomery in the TV series ‘Station 19’, which is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s spin-off.

He was born on February 20, 1987 in Northfield, Vermont, and he is of half-Irish and half-Korean descent. Hayden was an English major at the University of Vermont, where he won a soccer scholarship. However, he wanted to pursue a career in acting, so he decided to move to Los Angeles after graduating.

Advertisement

Since then, the 37-year-old actor has done a couple of films and television shows, including ‘The House Bunny’, ‘State of Emergency’, ‘The Catch’, and ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’, among others. Not to mention, his role as Travis Montgomery in ‘Station 19’, who is openly gay, is well loved by viewers.

In a 2018 interview with BriefTake, Hayden opened up about his sentiments on the viewers’ positive response on his character and his LGBTQ+ storyline.

Advertisement

“The fan response has been overwhelmingly positive and so great. It’s so amazing to get that kind of support, and I love hearing how much people love that relationship [Travis and Grant’s]. From an actor’s perspective, working with Sterling [Sulieman] is so great. He’s such a great actor and such an awesome guy so we have a lot of fun working together. It’s fun to see my character do more than just fight fires and be grumpy.”

Moreover, the actor was previously married to actress Nikki Danielle Moore, and they have a son and daughter together.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, greysanatomy.fandom.com, brieftake.com