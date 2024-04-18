Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Station 19’s Sterling Sulieman

Sterling Sulieman is known for appearing in the 2011 film ‘In Time’, as well as for his portrayals of Nate St. Germain in ‘Pretty Little Liars’ and Prince Escalus in 2017’s ‘Still Star-Crossed’.

Jamil Sterling Sulieman was born on March 26, 1984 in Oakland, California, and he is from Oahu, Hawaii. He attended Punahou High School like former US President Barack Obama did, however, he reportedly has no aspirations of becoming the president of the United States.

The actor played the role of John Proctor in a high school production of ‘The Crucible’. As for more trivia about him — He sang “Pop Ya Collar” by Usher with 6 back up dancers, and won at a Hawaii statewide talent competition. Not to mention, his sister is “Blue Jeans” singer Yasmeen Sulieman.

Moreover, Sulieman has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including the ones mentioned above. He also portrayed the character of Grant in ‘Station 19’. Grant is a love interest of Travis Montgomery [Jay Hayden], who is now his ex-boyfriend.

In a 2018 interview with PopCulture.com, Sulieman talked about LGBTQ+ representation on television, expressing:

“I just think it’s so important to have representation on TV. This relationship, especially, I think it’s so important and I love the way [the show] portrays the firehouse… It’s a relationship, not a gay relationship. And the women are firefighters, they’re not [labeled as] female firefighters… There are places like that [in real life] but it’s also kind of aspirational for most of America.”

