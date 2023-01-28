Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp

In another installment of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about the ‘Stranger Things’ actor, Noah Schnapp, who plays the role of Will Byers in the hit Netflix series.

Noah was born on October 3, 2004, and he is 18 years old as of this writing. He was born in New York City, and was raised in Scarsdale in New York. His family is from Quebec, Canada, so he holds both a Canadian and American citizenship.

The ‘Stranger Things’ actor is a twin, and his twin sister is named Chloe. In 2021, Noah was accepted into the University of Pennsylvania, and he shared a video of him and his family’s reaction to finding out about it on TikTok.

The actor was expected to start college in September 2022, and he was spotted wearing a Wharton Business School hoodie, which is likely to be what he is studying in the Ivy League university.

Noah was cast in the first season of ‘Stranger Things’ when he was 12 years old, which is the same age as his character Will Byers. He is also the youngest member of the original main cast.

In 2016, the actor revealed that he initially auditioned for the role of Mike Wheeler, who is portrayed by Finn Wolfhard. Moreover, Noah launched his YouTube channel in 2019, and it has 4.91M subscribers as of this writing. He also has a TikTok account, which currently has a whopping 32.3M followers.

More Quick Facts: He is best friends with his ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Millie Bobby Brown. He is a big fan of the game Roblox. And he is a huge fan of Zendaya. The actor collaborated with Shine A Light On to design limited edition merch, and he donated 100% of his proceeds to Feeding America.

Noah came out as gay via a TikTok video on January 5, 2023.

Source: popbuzz.com