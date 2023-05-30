Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Succession’ Actor Arian Moayed

Arian Moayed is famously known on-screen for his portrayal of Stewy Hosseini in HBO’s dark comedy series, ‘Succession.’ Not to mention, he has also gained two Tony Award nominations for his performances in the Broadway plays Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo and A Doll’s House.

Arian was born on April 15, 1980 in Tehran, Iran, and he was 5 years old when his family emigrated from Iran and settled in Glenview, Illinois. In a recent interview with The New York Times, the actor shared his early memories in Iran before moving to the US.

“The thing that I remember the most is fear. The feeling of fear. Everywhere,” the 43-year-old Iranian-American actor admitted.

He also revealed an anecdote from when his passport photo was being taken, and his 5-year-old self thought that he was about to get shot.

“And on the car ride back, I told my mom that I thought that the camera was a gun and I was at a firing range. Because in Iran, on television, they would be showing public executions in the news,” Arian recalled.

Thereafter moving to the US, he attended Glenbrook South High School, then graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 2002. After college, the actor moved to Manhattan, where he further pursued his acting career.

‘Succession’ Season 4 finale spoiler incoming…

Arian has starred in a number of films and television shows throughout his career, and the 4th season of his hit series, ‘Succession,’ recently concluded. In the Season 4 finale, his character Stewy Hosseini’s sexuality was subtly revealed to be bisexual.

In the scene, Arian’s Stewy says:

“I like weird sex. I like bad drugs. I’m a very complicated individual.”

And to that, Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy gives him a real talk, responding:

“Bulls**t. Bulls**t. You like pancakes and waffles and you kiss guys on molly.”

And with that, the viewers rejoice… <3

This was the most shocking moments of the episode for me tbh — Blood Oranges 🍊🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@bloodoranges77) May 29, 2023

kendall was one of the guys on molly pic.twitter.com/gTAVH2qjyg — seth 🏳️‍🌈🤜🥛🤛🏳️‍🌈 (@pqdres) May 29, 2023

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, nytimes.com, thepinknews.com, imdb.com