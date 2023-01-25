Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Teen Wolf’ Actor Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes is famously known for his portrayal of Jackson Whittemore in MTV’s hit supernatural series, ‘Teen Wolf.’

The pack is back for the highly anticipated ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie,’ and since we’ll be seeing more of the actor, let’s get to know the hottie that is Colton Haynes, shall we?

The actor and model was born on July 13, 1988 in Andale, Kansas, and he is 34 years old as of this writing. His parents are Dana Denise Mitchell and William Clayton Haynes, and he describes them as “free-spirited hippies.” In March 2018, his mother passed away due to cirrhosis.

Colton has five siblings, including his brothers named Clinton and Joshua, and his sister Willow. He grew up on a farm in Andale, and he also lived in Arkansas, New Mexico, Texas, and Florida.

The actor attended several schools in the places he had lived in, including Navarre High School in Florida, Andale High School in Kansas, and then he graduated from Samuel Clemens High School in Schertz, Texas.

At the age of 15, Colton started his career as a model in New York City, New York. Thereafter, he modeled for big names, such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Kira Plastinina, J. C. Penney, and Ralph Lauren, among others.

Moreover, Colton made an uncredited appearance in the 2007 blockbuster movie ‘Transformers.’ In 2008, he also appeared in the TV shows ‘Privileged’ and ‘Pushing Daisies.’ And after several more films and series, the actor finally landed his famous role as Jackson Whittemore in ‘Teen Wolf’ in 2011.

Colton publicly came out as gay in May 2016, and he got married to celebrity florist Jeff Leatham on October 27, 2017. However, the two of them eventually got divorced in 2019.

Going back to the actor’s latest film, ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ is set to premiere on January 26 on Paramount+. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

Source: tonsoffacts.com