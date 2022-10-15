Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Teen Wolf’ Star Froy Gutierrez

Froy Gutierrez is famously known for his role as Nolan Holloway in the hit supernatural series ‘Teen Wolf.’ More recently, he is also starring in the film ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ which a lot of fans are very excited for.

And to celebrate its initial release on September 30, let’s get to know a bit more about the hottie that is Gutierrez, who plays the character of Mike in the highly anticipated movie. While we’re at it, let’s also admire some of his Insta moments. 😉

The actor was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. His father’s side of the family is originally from Mexico, and he spent every summer visiting his relatives there until he was 12 years old. He is also fluent in Spanish.

Gutierrez enjoys exploring the outdoors whenever he has time off from work. He also likes traveling, and has gotten the chance to do so because of his acting career. He started his acting journey after being discovered in a local theater.

“I joined the Dallas Children’s Theater, which is how I was discovered, and was in a musical, Teen Brain, that was self-produced and created by teens in the theater group,” the 24-year-old actor shared in an interview with BuzzFeed.

Aside from being a talented actor, Gutierrez is also a musician and poet. He has released four singles, and his love for poetry was the reason why he got into music and acting. The actor started with writing poems, and then he eventually learned how to write a song.

Moreover, he reportedly didn’t watch ‘Teen Wolf’ despite starring in the series, so he had to do a lot of research when he joined the cast.

We then move on to more of his Instagram photos that made the internet fall head over heels…

To be honest, it’s hard not to swoon over the heartthrob that is Froy Gutierrez. <3

