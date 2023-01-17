Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey

The highly anticipated ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ is just around the corner, but before its official release on January 26, let’s get to know more about ‘Teen Wolf’ star Tyler Posey, shall we?

The 31-year-old actor was born on October 18, 1991 in Santa Monica, California, and he now lives in the Los Angeles area with his two dogs. His father is actor and writer John Posey while his mother is Cyndi Garcia, who passed away in 2014 after a battle with breast cancer.

Posey is of Mexican descent on his mother’s side and of British Isles descent on his father’s side. He has an older brother named Derek and a younger brother named Jesse, who is also an actor.

Moreover, his father John Posey played the role of Dr. Conrad Fenris in ‘Teen Wolf,’ and he was initially cast as Danny Tanner in the iconic sitcom ‘Full House.’ However, the series pilot in which he starred in was never aired, and he was eventually replaced by Bob Saget.

At the age of 6, Posey began his acting career by performing on stage with his father. Thereafter, the two of them also worked on television and film. Aside from acting on TV and the big screen, the ‘Teen Wolf’ star is also a voice actor and musician.

More quick facts about him is that he has a zombie tattoo on his leg, he loves to skateboard, and he enjoys being outdoors. Not to mention, Posey started an OnlyFans account, which he was severely criticized for.

Sources: imdb.com, tvovermind.com