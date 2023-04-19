Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Teen Wolf’s Andrew Matarazzo

Andrew Matarazzo is famously known for joining the final season of MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf’ series, wherein he played the recurring role of Gabe.

Andrew was born on March 4, 1997 in São Paulo, Brazil, but he was mostly raised in Miami, Florida. His mother is Jade Matarazzo, whose work involves the Latino arts community and helping other international artists to be exposed to American audiences.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old Brazilian-American actor grew up in a multilingual family, speaking several languages, including Portuguese, English and Spanish. He started performing on stage since he was a child, and he also decided to pursue a career in film after seeing actor and musician River Phoenix in the 1986 coming-of-age film ‘Stand by Me.’

Andrew studied at the American School in England, which is a school in Thorpe, Surrey near London. He also attended University of the Arts in Philadelphia and the California Institute of the Arts in Los Angeles for some time.

Moreover, the actor landed a number of festival circuit short films in Los Angeles, which were shown at the Tribeca Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival. He also played several minor roles in television shows, including ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Speechless,’ and ‘Faking It,’ among others.

Advertisement

In 2017, he landed a recurring role as Flaco in ‘Jane the Virgin,’ and in the same year, he portrayed his well-known character as Gabe in MTV’s hit supernatural TV series ‘Teen Wolf.’ Aside from acting, Andrew is also a musician who has done a number of song covers, as well as released original songs.

In an interview with Rollacoaster, the actor revealed what led him to pursue a career in music, sharing:

“It happened very organically. I have always been into music, but my musician friends in my life really encouraged me to stop blocking my talents by saying music was something I did “just for fun.” Once I gained some confidence and committed, I felt very empowered and comfortable in honing in on that side of myself.”

Advertisement

He also shared how living in different countries and experiencing various cultures aided his performances as an actor.

“I am so incredibly lucky that I have all these different cultures integrated into my identity. I think it’s really shaped how open I am to different walks of life, and when it comes to my craft I think because I started serious training in the UK, it gave me such a high bar for work ethic and craftsmanship. I feel it gives me a very specific sense of who I am and want to be as an artist going forward,” Andrew expressed.

And now that we’ve gotten to know this talented hottie a bit better, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his sexy pics, shall we? 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, rollacoaster.tv