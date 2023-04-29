Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘The Last Kingdom’s Harry Gilby

Harry Gilby is famously known for playing the role of Aethelstan in Netflix’s ‘The Last Kingdom’ Season 5, as well as the follow-up film ‘The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die’ in 2023. Not to mention, he also portrayed young J. R. R. Tolkien in 2019’s ‘Tolkien’ biopic.

Harry was born on August 21, 2001 in Nottingham, England. He attended Sutton Bonington primary school, and eventually joined Trent College at the age of 11. He was 12 years old when he started training at the Television Workshop in Nottingham.

The now 21-year-old English actor began his career in 2013 when he played the role of Nathan in the original cast of London’s West End show, The Full Monty. In 2016, he made his television debut after landing a role as a Village Lad in an episode of the period drama series ‘Jericho.’

The following year, Harry starred in the film ‘Just Charlie.’ He portrayed the character of a transgender girl named Charlie Lyndsay who has a special talent in playing football. His portrayal of Charlie earned him two nominations for Most Promising Newcomer at the 2017 British Independent Film Awards and Best Newcomer at the 2018 National Film Awards UK.

Moreover, the actor is starring as Aethelstan in ‘The Last Kingdom,’ and the 2023 film ‘The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die,’ wherein it was confirmed that his character is gay.

In an interview with Tripwire Magazine, Harry shared what it was like for him to play the role of Aethelstan in the show’s fifth season, as well as the follow-up film, expressing:

“When I was cast I didn’t really expect that this film was going to happen. I expected to do one season and have a good part, but I didn’t think it would develop into this and being really able to show more of a character. It’s a thrill to play and there’s so much going on with Aethelstan in this film that you might not expect from season five. It’s very exciting. The fans are going to love it.”

‘The Last Kingdom,’ series and the recently released ‘The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die’ film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

