Things You Probably Didn’t Know About the New Superman Actor

Exciting news! The new Superman was finally confirmed, and the actor who landed the highly coveted role is none other than David Corenswet, who is known for starring in the Netflix shows ‘The Politician’ and ‘Hollywood’.

According to Deadline, Corenswet will be portraying Clark Kent / Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan who will be playing the role of Lois Lane in the upcoming ‘Superman: Legacy’. Meanwhile, director James Gunn confirmed the news on Twitter:

And to celebrate the announcement of our new Superman, let’s get to know the actor who will be portraying him in ‘Superman: Legacy’, shall we?

David Packard Corenswet was born on July 8, 1993, and he was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For many years, his father John Corenswet was a stage actor in New York City, but eventually shifted his career to becoming a lawyer, just like his mother.

The actor graduated from the Shipley School, and was accepted at Juilliard School in New York City when he was still a freshman at the University of Pennsylvania. In 2016, he graduated from Juilliard with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Drama.

Not to mention, Corenswet was a child actor who has appeared in a number of professional theater productions, including Arden Theatre Company’s 2002 production All My Sons, as well as Macbeth at the 2003 Philadelphia Shakespeare Festival, among others.

The 29-year-old actor has also done several films and television shows, and the highly anticipated ‘Superman: Legacy’ will soon be added to his filmography. In fact, he previously admitted that he would love to portray the iconic DC Comics superhero years before he actually landed the role.

“[…] my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic,” Corenswet expressed in a 2019 interview with EW.

Not to mention, he also played a queer character in Netflix’s ‘The Politician,’ and here’s a steamy scene between him and openly gay actor Ben Platt.

Moving on from the getting to know, and onto our new Superman hottie’s super sexy pics… 😉

the new superman is gonna be HUGE pic.twitter.com/dijDpcdTEk — Joey Monda (@joeymonda) June 28, 2023

Sources: superherohype.com, en.wikipedia.org, ew.com